DPS Udhampur holds capacity building workshop for teachers

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Delhi Public School (DPS) Udhampur on Wednesday organised day-long capacity building workshop for its teachers to keep their teachers abreast with the latest techniques.

The comprehensive workshop titled ‘One-day Capacity Building Programme on Effective Teaching strategies, Cooperation & Team Work, Positive Discipline, Classroom Strategies, Sensitisation for students’ problems, Handling Adolescent Issues, Interpersonal Communication, Improvement Techniques’.

The resource person for the workshop was Kavita Chabbra, an eminent educationist who has a rich experience and command over German, English and Spanish too.

The Pro Vice Chairman of the School, Dr. J.C Gupta stated that as long as teachers don’t act as learners they can’t keep themselves abreast with the current pedagogical developments.

“Our teachers’ training programme equips our teachers with the changing pedagogical approaches. Educators from across the globe visit our campus to train our teachers with regard to latest educational practices,” he added.

Principal, Dr. Kunal Anand said that around 67 teachers attended the workshop. He added that regular developments in the field of education have made training as mandatory for the teachers as it is for the students.

Later Kavita Chabbra was felicitated by the principal.