DPS Udhampur conducts plantation drive

UDHAMPUR: With the motto ‘Go Green’, Delhi Public School (DPS), Udhampur on Monday conducted a plantation drive in the premises of the school.

The ex-MLA Pawan Gupta was the Chief Guest while Pro-Vice Chairman of the School, Dr. J.C Gupta, Managing Director, Vivek Gupta, Principal Dr. Kunal Anand and Academic Director Sucheta Gupta were also present on the occasion. Around 150 saplings were planted in the school campus. Pawan Gupta encouraged students to plant more trees and take care of the plantation thereafter. The Pro Vice Chairman of the school thanked Pawan Gupta for being the part of ‘Go Green’ campaign. He said that every day should be treated as Vanmahotsav and plants should be grown to keep environment green, clean, safe and healthy. The Principal, Dr. Kunal Anand stressed that students and staffers must be connected with sapling plantation and awareness programmes which are key factors to encourage citizens to protect the environment by planting trees.

He further stated “Trees exhale oxygen for us so that we can inhale it to stay alive. Can we ever forget that? Let us love trees with each breath we take until we perish”.