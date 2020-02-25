DPS Udhampur celebrates Kindergarten Graduation Day

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Delhi Public School (DPS) Udhampur celebrated Kindergarten Graduation Day on Tuesday.

Tiny tots dressed up with nice attires and performed different activities like music, dance and skit which was appreciated by all gathered.

The Chief Guest, Gitanjali Singla complemented the graduates on their achievements and also congratulated the teachers for their dedication and hard work in shaping the students through education and other co-curricular activities.

Lighting of lamp marked the beginning of the programme followed by touchy speech by virtuous Principal, Dr. Kunal Anand.

The most important part of the Graduation ceremony was watching tiny tots of Pre-Primary dressed in graduation robes and caps walking on the stage.

Pro-Vice Chairman of the School, Dr. J.C Gupta along with Chief Guest felicitated the students with certificates of graduation.

The vote of thanks was presented by Kindergarten Coordinator, Lakhvinder Kour.