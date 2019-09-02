DPS Udhampur celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi

STATE TIMES NEWSUDHAMPUR: Delhi Public School (DPS), Udhampur celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with religious fervour. The DPS Udhampur family taking up the role of torch bearers paved the way for an eco friendly way to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. The festivities commenced with the Ganpati Puja and traditional Aarti by the Pro Vice Chairman of the School, Dr. J.C Gupta. The event followed by Bhajans melodiously recited by the children. Staffers and children actively participated in the Aarti.
