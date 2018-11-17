DPS Nagbani stages Nukkad Natak on ‘Save Water’

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: To apprise people about the current situations and encourage them to assume their responsibilities, the students of Delhi Public School (DPS) Nagbani, on Saturday staged a Nukkad Natak on the topic ‘Save Water’.

The students generated awareness among the Jhiri-(Kanachak) locality residents about the problem of water wastage with the help of placards with the slogan water is precious, save water save life focusing on ‘Water conservation and its preservation’.

The Principal of the School, R.K Verma appreciated the hard work of teachers and students. He urged the people to plant trees, use water judiciously and maintain their surroundings clean for the betterment of the locality.

The Nukkad was directed by Summant Dogra-Music Teacher and held under the supervision of Khushboo Shaminotra- Activity Incharge of the School.

Ajatshatru Singh-Chairman/Trustee-Maharaja Hari Singh Social and Education Foundation, Ritu Singh-Member/Trustee, Singh-Trustee, Ranvijay Singh-Trustee and S.S Sodhi-Director of the School also appreciated all the students and the staff for putting up a wonderful show by making aware the general public.