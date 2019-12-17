DPS Nagbani shines in Karate Championship

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Students of Delhi Public School (DPS) Nagbani brought laurels to the school and their parents by winning galaxy of medal in seventh Inter-School and Senior Karate Championship held at SNS Vidya Mandir, Talab Tillo, here recently.

Naman Singh, Ronak Dhar and Sukham Sharma won the gold medals while Arnav Verma and Rudar Partap Singh won silver medals and Deeba Vikas Dhar, Narayan Sharma, Aayush Singh Jamwal, Daksh Pandita, Aditya Gupta, Agya Chib, Ayata Mukhtiar, Arya Gupta, Aayansh Salaria, Ridhiwan Choudhary, Ranvijay Singh and Uday Partap Singh won the bronze medals.

School Principal, R.K. Verma congratulated the winners and appreciated the efforts of Karate coach Mohit Singh for preparing students to make the school proud.