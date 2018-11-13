DPS Nagbani organises rope skipping competition

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Delhi Public School (DPS) Nagbani on Tuesday organised a rope skipping competition.

After a strenuous training the students from classes V to IX were ready with their ropes to jump and show their talent. Some of the students did very well while some tried to challenge the limit set by the others.

All the winners were applauded by the Principal of the School, R.K Verma who praised their efforts and said that such type of competitions should be organised at different intervals so that the students may get the chance to learn new things and display their talent.