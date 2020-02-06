DPS Nagbani organises pumpkin craft activity

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Delhi Public School (DPS), Nagbani on Wednesday organised a pumpkin craft activity for the students of Pre-Primary wing.

The students very enthusiastically learnt through the activity as the teachers helped them to pick out some of their favourite artful activities.

Khushboo Shaminotra, Coordinator- Junior Wing, said that engaging the children in art and craft activities at an early age enhances their fine motor-skills and it leads to a tremendous improvement in hand-eye co-ordination which will help them in their later primary years to form letters.

She concluded by saying that through art and craft, children learn to value and appreciate artifacts across culture and times.