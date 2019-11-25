DPS Nagbani organises Poster Making Competition

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Delhi Public School (DPS) Nagbani, on Monday organised a poster making competition.

Earlier, students were briefed about the significance of poster making by Khushboo Shaminotra who was the Incharge of this activity.

The Principal of the School, R.K Verma said that the future of the world is in the hands of today’s youth.

He said that it is extremely important for us to shape these young minds wisely and make them competent, compassionate and intelligent so that they can make this world better place to live in.

Various such events must be held at regular intervals to trigger the hidden talent of the students. He concluded by congratulating the winners of the competition.