DPS Nagbani organises Inter-House Volleyball Tournament

JAMMU: To encourage physical fitness and team spirit among the students, Delhi Public School (DPS), Nagbani, on Thursday organised an Inter-House Volleyball Tournament for the senior students.

The students from classes 6th to 10th from different Houses participated in it enthusiastically.

Under the guidance of the sports teachers, the matches were played very efficiently. Jhelum House declared overall the winner. The tournament was declared open by the Principal of the School, R.K Verma who was the Chief Guest.