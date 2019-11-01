DPS Nagbani organises Inter-House Volleyball Tournament

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: To encourage physical fitness and team spirit among the students, Delhi Public School (DPS), Nagbani, on Thursday organised an Inter-House Volleyball Tournament for the senior students. The students from classes 6th to 10th from different Houses participated in it enthusiastically. Under the guidance of the sports teachers, the matches were played very efficiently. Jhelum House declared overall the winner. The tournament was declared open by the Principal of the School, R.K Verma who was the Chief Guest.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
No respect for writers in Bollywood: ‘Aamis’ director Bhaskar Hazarika
UNICEF ropes in Ayushmann Khurrana to raise voice against child sexual abuse
IFFI announces films for Open Air Screenings
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit cast vote
Polluted air is costing our lives: Dr Sushil
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper