DPS Nagbani organises Inter-House Badminton Competition

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: To promote healthy competition, Delhi Public School (DPS) Nagbani organised an Inter-House Badminton Competition.

Students participated enthusiastically in the competition and showed their techniques.

After some really close and nail biting finishes, Ganga House won the match. In girls’ category, Mannat of Class V stood first, Urvika of VI stood second and Porshia of V stood third.

In boys’ category, Rishav of VII stood first, Pranav of VII stood second and Admya of VIII stood third.

The Principal, R.K Verma awarded medals to the winners and appreciated the efforts of the players.

He said that mastering how to play badminton is a real work out for the body and mind so it involves an element of strategy to play the game correctly.