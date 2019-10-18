DPS Nagbani organises educational trip to Dogra Art Museum

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: To make the students aware about Dogra art, culture, traditions and lifestyle, Delhi Public School (DPS) Nagbani, on Friday organised a heritage visit for the students to Dogra Art Museum. The Dogra Art Museum, built inside the Mubarak Mandi Palace Complex, has on display interesting artifacts, manuscripts and several items of historical importance that belong to the rule of the Dogras and others in the State.

The students took keen interest in armoury section, terracotta, miniature paintings and Manu Samiriti, palm-leaf manuscript and birch mark manuscript.

They also took a walk inside Mubarak Mandi complex and showed deep interest in the history and architecture of the complex.

The students were guided through the walk to the interiors of Mubarak Mandi building complex and told about the archaeological and historical significance of the rich Dogra culture dating back to 1824. They were very excited and felt mesmerized by seeing the different dresses, jewellery, weapons and other materials related to Dogra Culture. It was a great learning experience for the students.

Organiser of the educational trip Harshita Singh said that students must be aware of all the monuments, sites, integration of diverse historic legacies, traditions and customs of their native state as witnessed in the Mubarak Mandi complex and Dogra Art Museum.