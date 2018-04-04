DPS Nagbani holds workshop on ‘Encouraging discipline in teenagers’

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: To enable teachers understand their students and maintain classroom discipline, Delhi Public School (DPS) Nagbani on Tuesday conducted a workshop on the topic ‘Encouraging discipline in teenagers’.

“Discipline is essential for helping the teenagers in the growth of individual personality, for giving them the feeling of security, a sense of confidence and the knowledge of the boundaries of their freedom,” Principal of the School, R.K Verma said while conducting the workshop.

In order to obtain discipline, he said, the teachers should be familiar with the curriculum, plan the lesson well and conduct the lesson well.

“The teachers must take proper care of motivation, orientation, presentation, participation, application and evaluation,” he added.

Ajatshatru Singh-Chairman/Sole Trustee, Ritu Singh- Member Trustee, Adhishree Singh-Trustee, Ranvijay Singh-Trustee and S.S Sodhi-Director of the school congratulated Verma for conducting this workshop and conveyed their best wishes to the staff for their professional growth and good luck for the new session.