DPS Nagbani holds workshop on assessment system

JAMMU: An interactive workshop on the assessment system was conducted in Delhi Public School (DPS) Nagbani, on Wednesday.

The Resource Person, R. K. Verma, Principal of the School, elaborated through presentations the key aspects of assessment system followed by sharing of classroom situations and interactive discussions.

“Assessment provides educators with both objective and subjective data in order to ascertain student progress and skill mastery,” he said and motivated the staff to integrate effective and planned assessment techniques in the classroom. Verma inspired the teachers to integrate fun activities like quizzes, group work, etc. as effective assessment tools in day to day teaching.

He very efficiently tried to remove their doubts and made them aware about their responsibility as educators.

Ajatshatru Singh-Chairman, Ritu Singh- Sole Trustee, Adishree Singh-Trustee, Ranvijay Singh-Trustee and S.S Sodhi-Director, DPS Nagbani conveyed their best wishes to Verma for conducting workshop for the staff.