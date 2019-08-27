DPS Nagbani holds road safety seminar

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: To ensure safety for all road users, Delhi Public School (DPS) Nagbani, on Tuesday organised a seminar on road safety in collaboration with Maruti Suzuki Driving School.

This seminar was held for the students from classes VIII to X and the staff members.

The participants were briefed by the Resource Person Charanjeet about various traffic rules that ought to be followed in order to maintain safety on roads.

They were encouraged to follow the rules because the slightest mistakes on road can lead to fatal accident.

Charanjeet discussed about the common and careless mistake committed by the people.

A brain injury can lead to death or memory loss so the importance of wearing helmet was stressed upon.

Parents and teachers must play a role to help children become law abiding citizens.

The resource person discussed the rules to be followed by the pedestrians while walking or crossing the roads without a footpath. “We must walk on the extreme right of the road,” he said and cautioned the students to be patient while crossing the roads and obey the traffic signals for safety and smooth movement on the roads.

He showed several videos to reinforce the information shared and about the consequences of over speeding, signal jumping, carelessness, not using the seat belt or helmet, the use of mobile phones on the road and other unlawful practices.

The workshop was huge success as it helped spread the message of obeying traffic rules and ensuring road safety thus, awakening a spirit of citizenship among the participants of the seminar.

The Principal of the School, R.K Verma addressed the gathering by saying that the credit for the success of the seminar goes to the management of the school which is always supportive and encourages the system of education to enhance setting up a culture of safe road usage through our young generation.

He said, “I hope and wish that our endeavour and effort will multiply in spreading the measures of road safety.”