DPS Nagbani holds interactive session on ‘Good Touch Bad Touch’

JAMMU: Delhi Public School (DPS) Nagbani on Friday organised a workshop on ‘Good Touch Bad Touch’ to make the students aware about good and bad touch and to teach them what steps to take if they are in a risky situation.

The session started with activity on feeling and emotions wherein children mentioned different emotions and their meaning. The workshop concluded with the address of the Principal of the School, R.K. Verma who said that educating students on the increasing rate of sexual abuse, bullying and cybercrimes has become the need of the hour. The aim of this interactive session was to understand the importance of safety and protection at a young age, he said.