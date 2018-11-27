DPS Nagbani holds Inter-House Word Building Competition

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: An Inter-house Word Building Competition was held in Delhi Public School (DPS) Nagbani here on Tuesday with a view to enhance the knowledge of the students to form new words.

The students get plenty of opportunity to play, while working on their ability to construct words. These activities are fun; innovative and interesting enough to keep the students build vocabulary, improve spellings and synthesise words.

The Principal of the School, R.K Verma awarded the trophy to the Ganga House for winning the competition.

He said that knowledge of words is one of the most crucial aspects of language learning. The children who work on building their vocabulary consistently improve their reading and writing skills as a result, he added.