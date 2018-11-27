DPS Nagbani holds Inter-House Word Building Competition

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: An Inter-house Word Building Competition was held in Delhi Public School (DPS) Nagbani here on Tuesday with a view to enhance the knowledge of the students to form new words.
The students get plenty of opportunity to play, while working on their ability to construct words. These activities are fun; innovative and interesting enough to keep the students build vocabulary, improve spellings and synthesise words.
The Principal of the School, R.K Verma awarded the trophy to the Ganga House for winning the competition.
He said that knowledge of words is one of the most crucial aspects of language learning. The children who work on building their vocabulary consistently improve their reading and writing skills as a result, he added.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Bollywood gives opportunities to talented people, says Jassi Gill
Migraine –– Cause and Symptom; Prevention
ASTROLOGY: WEEKLY PREDICTIONS 25TH –– 01TH DECEMBER 2018
Actor politician Ambareesh passes away
Noted classical musician Ustad Imrat Khan dies in US
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper