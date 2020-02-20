DPS Nagbani holds Inter-House Table Tennis competition

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: To provide competitive edge to the students, Delhi Public School (DPS) Nagbani, on Wednesday organised an Inter-House Table Tennis Competition here.

The matches were thrilling with participants displaying their grit and there was neck to neck competition between the teams.

In the end, Rishav Chandan of class 9th from Ganga House got the first position, Aryan Sharma of class 8th from Jhelum House got second position while Sarthak Kakkar of class 9th from Tawi House got third position. Principal, R. K. Verma said games and sports are an integral part of one’s life.

“A student should study hard to be successful in exams but he should also play games and sports to enjoy health and vigour,” he added.