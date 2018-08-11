DPS Nagbani holds fancy dress competition

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: In continuation with the Independence Day celebrations, Delhi Public School (DPS) Nagbani on Friday held a fancy dress competition on the theme ‘National Heroes’.

Fancy Dress is a great way to make the students aware of our Heroes who fought for our freedom. It is essential to teach the children the importance of Independence Day so that they do not consider it just another holiday. It is also a great opportunity to teach children about the history and Independence struggle of India.

Students from Pre-Primary wing cheerfully showcased their talent by dressing up as various freedom fighters. It was the most awaited event of the year, as it is always pleasure to watch the toddlers dressed up as different characters. It was overwhelming to see our little ones speaking confidently about the characters they were depicting.

This activity helped the students of the Pre-Primary Wing to overcome their stage fear, bring out their inner talent, give them a platform to build their self-confidence and explore their inner strength. All of them were smartly dressed and participated with much enthusiasm.

The show concluded with the encouraging words of the School Coordinator Arti Gupta who while admiring the performances of the little one said that fancy dress competition is a popular activity at school and one of the most exciting event that children look forward to. She further said that these types of activities provide occasion to arouse patriotism among the students as it allows them to live their fantasies by dressing up and acting like their favorite characters.