DPS Nagbani holds basketball match

JAMMU: To promote sports among students, Delhi Public School (DPS) Nagbani organised a basketball match in the school premises on Wednesday between DPS Panthers and DPS Tigers.
Principal of the School, R.K Verma shook hands with the captains of the teams and players and wished them best of luck for the match. DPS Tigers won the match by 33-31.
While giving away the trophy to the winning team, the principal said that the players must understand the true meaning of team spirit and plan the strategies accordingly.
He appreciated the efforts of the players and their Coach Rohit Charak under whose guidance the match was played.
