DPS Nagbani celebrates Maharaja Hari Singh’s birthday

JAMMU: Delhi Public School (DPS), Nagbani on Monday celebrated Maharaja Hari Singh’s birthday with fervour and enthusiasm.

All the teaching and non teaching staff took part in birthday celebrations of the ‘Last Monarch from the Royal House of Jammu & Kashmir’ who ascended the throne in 1925.

The celebrations commenced with the floral tributes which was given to Maharaja Hari Singh as a mark of remembrance.

Musical choir of the school presented a melody reminiscing Maharaja’s contributions in the field of development of the Jammu and Kashmir State.

The event was culminated by the speech of R.K Verma, Principal of the School, who asserted that Maharaja Hari Singh was a great educationist and his endeavours to promote literacy in the State were inclusive of women education.