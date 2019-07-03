DPS Leh celebrates 20th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Divas

STATE TIMES NEWS

LEH: Delhi Public School (DPS) Leh on Tuesday celebrated 20th Anniversary of Kargil Vijay Divas in collaboration with Indian Army, 14 Corps in which Brigadier EME R.S Sundaram SMVSM was the Chief-Guest.

Major Parvati, Ajay Singh Bhullar and Varunjeet Singh were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, Principal of the School along with the staff and students of the school welcomed the Chief Guest with the presentation of traditional Khatak and badges.

Principal told the gathering that 20 years before India had a war with Pakistan at Kargil heights where by the Indian Army defeated the intruders from the enemy side. The army has organized painting and essay-writing competition on the occasion.

Brig R.S. Sundaram appreciated the management of the school for maintaining a high standard institute at this place.

He urged upon the students in general and females particularly to come forward after completing their studies to join the Army.

He asked the student fraternity to be alert and vigilant enough to choose a career of their choice. He also narrated that Major Parvati is the motivational and inspiring force and live example in front of you. Principal with the Vice-Principal presented memento to the Chief-Guest as a token of love from DPS fraternity. Vote of thanks was presented by the Vice-Principal, H.K Sidhu.

Pro-Vice Chairperson DPS Leh T.P Singh applauded the effort of the staff for organizing such a programme in collaboration with the Indian Army as they are our guardian and protector.