DPS Katra celebrates Hindi Diwas

KATRA: Delhi Public School Katra on Saturday celebrated Hindi Diwas. Principal of the school, Vandna Sharma inaugurated the one-week festival “Hindi Pakhwara” by lighting a ceremonial lamp.

She discussed about the importance of Hindi in the history, culture, society and life.

Students participated with zest and presented different items like skits, songs, speeches and poem recitation. Pro-Vice Chairperson of the School, S.S. Sodhi congratulated the students and appreciated all the efforts put forward by the students and declared that will continue celebrating Hindi language on time to time, so that will be grounded to our roots.