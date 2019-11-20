DPS Kathua visits Skyview Patnitop

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Over 200 students from classes 9th to 12th visited Skyview Patnitop by Empyrean.

Skyview Patnitop has one of India’s highest and longest ropeways soaring over 65 meters from the ground level.

Young scholars enjoyed the ropeway ride from the state of art lower terminal at Sanget Morh to upper terminal at Patnitop.

Skyview Patnitop is built in collaboration with POMA, a leading ropeway company of the world from France.

The students were accompanied by 20 members from the staff and lead by their Principal, Nirmal Mahana.

She was very happy that an extremely enjoyable destination has come up in Jammu region and urged everyone from the Union Territory and other parts of the country should visit here once. Skyview offers a range of other offerings to its guests which include Asia’s longest zigzagzipline, an all-weather dry tubing sledge and India’s first magic carpet.

Skyview Patnitop is one of the biggest adventure destinations for people of J&K, Himachal and Punjab.

Recently various corporate groups from organizations like Hyundai, Apple and Coca-Cola have visited here.

Junaid Altaf, Managing Director Skyview Patnitop said, “We will soon be starting a kids zone with games and activities. Two Specialty restaurants will also be launched within few months which will offer tasty and hygienic dishes from various cuisines of the globe.”