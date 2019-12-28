DPS Kathua confers award in 10th Educarnival, Eduleaders Conference

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Centre for Education Development Foundation (CEDF) hosted its 10th Educarnival and Eduleaders Conference to learn practical experiences for CBSE School Educators.

The theme of the meet was “Child Centered Happiness Curriculum”.

Nirmal Mahna, President of Jammu Sahodaya along with her school fraternity including Archana Sharma-Vice Principal and HoD Commerce, Tajinder Maughal-Senior Coordinator and HoD English, Smiley Sharma- HoD Mathematics, Sonali- HoD Social Science and Parminder Kou-Activity Coordinator from Delhi Pubic School Kathua has been awarded in the meet for using innovative teaching techniques in the school curriculum.