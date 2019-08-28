DPS Jammu wins inter-school rope skipping competition

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Students of Delhi Public School (DPS), Jammu brought laurels to the school and their parents by winning first position in Inter-school Rope Skipping Competition organised by District Youth Services and Sports held at Kotli Bhawan, Jammu on August 23, 2019. Further, they have also been selected for the State level competition to be held later. The team comprised of Shivanshi Sharma (VII-G), Dhruv Bhasin (VIII-H) and Divyansh Manhas (VII-K).

Principal DPS Jammu, Ruchi Chabra congratulated the winners and coach, Suresh Kumar. Headmistress, Meenu Gupta also applauded them.

President RCT, Ajatshatru Singh, Pro Vice Chairperson, Ritu Singh and Director, S.S Sodhi extended their best wishes to the winners and their parents.