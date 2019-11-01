DPS Jammu students shine in State, inter-district TT championships

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Students of Delhi Public School (DPS), Jammu brought laurels to the school and their parents by excelling in 42nd State & Inter-District Table-Tennis Championship-2019 organised by J&K Table Tennis Association held at MA Stadium, Jammu from October 18 to 22, 2019.

Mishti Aggarwal (V-C) declared runner-up in U-12 girls section while Rudraksh Sharma (VI-J) was declared runner-up in U-12 Boys section.

Iknoor Kour (VIII-K) emerged winner and Ragini Gupta (VI-B) runner-up in U-14 girls while Iknoor Kour (VIII-K) and Ragini Gupta (VI-B) also declared winner and runner up in U-17 girls section respectively.

In Women’s open, Ragini Gupta (VI-B) emerged winner and Iknoor Kour (VIII-K) runner up.

Further, all the students have also been selected for National level event in U-12 & U-14 categories to be held later at Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh.

Principal DPS Jammu, Ruchi Chabra congratulated the winners, runners up and their coach, Meenu Ragesh. Headmistress, Meenu Gupta also appreciated them.

President RCT, Ajatshatru Singh, Pro Vice Chairperson, Ritu Singh and Director, S.S Sodhi also extended their best wishes to the winners, runners up and their parents.