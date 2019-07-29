DPS Jammu shines in Inter-DPS Hindustani Vocal Music Festival

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Delhi Public School (DPS), Jammu participated in the Inter-DPS Hindustani Vocal Music Festival-2019 held at DPS, Amritsar on July 27, 2019.

Out of twelve teams from different branches of DPS in the North Zone-I, Ridima Bajpai (VIII-A) of DPS Jammu bagged first prize in solo category. She was accompanied by Mukul Singh (XI-E) on Harmonium, Sarthak Modi (VIII-H) and Lakshay Jandial (IX-J) on Tabla.

Ridima presented Raga Miyan Malhar in Jhap Taal and Tiruvat in Ektaal which won a huge applause from the audience.

The school also participated in the Hindustani Folk Song Competition. The participants for the same were Ridima Bajpai (VIII-A), Mukul Singh (XI-E), Sarthak Modi (VIII-H), Lakshay Jandial (IX-J), Lavanya Talwar (XI-D), Sudansh Modi (XI-D), Suhani Sharma (VIII-A) and Vansh Gupta (VII-C).

The group gave a mesmerising performance and was also appreciated for the use of traditional folk instruments, such as ‘Kartal’.

The event was adjudged by the renowned professors of Panjab University.

Principal DPS Jammu, Ruchi Chabra congratulated the whole team and their mentors, Jai Paul Gill, Daniel and Saurabh Sharma who had trained the participants. Headmistress, Meenu Gupta also extended her best wishes to all participants.

President RCT, Ajatshatru Singh, Pro Vice Chairperson, Ritu Singh and Director, S.S Sodhi also congratulated the staff and students and extended their best wishes for their future endeavours.