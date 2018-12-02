DPS Jammu organises workshop on Mathematics

Share Share 0 Share

JAMMU: Delhi Public School (DPS), Jammu on Saturday organised a one-day workshop on ‘Effective Techniques of Teaching Mathematics’ in the Multipurpose Hall.

Approximately 90 teachers from Pre-Primary, Primary, Middle and Senior Wings of DPS Jammu, Katra and Nagbani attended the workshop.

The Resource Person for the workshop was Sudhir Singhal, a trainer and founder of Dynamic Minds Group. The workshop specifically focused on exploring newer and interesting approaches to teaching Maths with the aim to bring qualitative changes in teaching methodology of mathematics, making them more interesting and student friendly.

The Resource Person reinforced the playway activity methods as the most effective way to induce learning since seeing is believing doing is retaining.

Teachers’ interaction with the Resource Person helped them understand the strategies needed for effective learning process in Mathematics.

Principal DPS Jammu, Ruchi Chabra encouraged teachers to utilise the opportunity and make the teaching of Mathematics more effective. Headmistress, Meenu Gupta felicitated the resource person with a memento.

She called upon the teachers to carry forward the ideas and practices learnt during the course of workshop. The vote of thanks was given by Umesh Kumar Sharma, Chief Coordinator.

The workshop was summed up and compered by Navneet Kour, Senior Maths Faculty member.

President RCT, Ajatshatru Singh, Pro Vice Chairperson, Ritu Singh and Director, S.S Sodhi also conveyed their best wishes to the staff for organizing the workshop.