DPS Jammu organises visit to Old Age Home

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: As a part of its social outreach initiatives, Prayas Club of Delhi Public School (DPS) Jammu organised a visit of students to the Old Age Home, Jammu.

A total of 55 students along with Disha Sharma, Pooja Sharma, Vishal Sotra, Jai Paul and Daniel as mentors visited the Home.

The students presented a cultural programme for inmates of the Home to break the monotony of their lives. The group cut the cake with them to celebrate the Mother’s Day and made it a long lasting memory of life for them.

Children also gave away gifts comprising daily utility items and hugged them with affection. Headmistress, Meenu Gupta sensitised the students to inculcate human values in life. Principal DPS Jammu, Ruchi Chabra urged the students to love and respect all elders in the family and community. She extended her best wishes to the members of the Prayas Club for organising this programme.

President RCT, Ajatshatru Singh, Pro Vice Chairperson, Ritu Singh and Director, S.S Sodhi extended their best wishes to the club members for organising such visit.