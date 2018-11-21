DPS Jammu organises vision testing camp for students

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Delhi Public School (DPS), Jammu in collaboration with SMVD Superspeciality Narayana Hospital, Katra on Tuesday organised Phase-I of Vision Testing Camp for the students of primary classes.

A total of 1,775 students from classes I to V were evaluated for eye check up by the team comprising of Ophthalmologist, Dr. Shally Kandhari. She was assisted by many other technicians of SMVDNSH.

Dr. Shally also made the teachers aware of the early signs of vision weakness which can be easily picked up by the teachers in the classes and reported for follow-up. She also addressed the children.

Principal DPS Jammu, Ruchi Chabra thanked Dr. Shally and her team for their efforts. Headmistress, Meenu Gupta and Administrator, C.L Malhotra were also present on the occasion.

President RCT, Ajatshatru Singh, Pro Vice Chairperson, Ritu Singh and Director, S.S Sodhi also thanked SMVDNSH for sharing their faculty to visit the school for eye check up.