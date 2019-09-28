DPS Jammu organises Hindi poem recitation competition

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: To instill a love for poetry and to develop recitation skills amongst the little ones, Delhi Public School (DPS), Jammu on Saturday organised ‘Hindi Poem Recitation Competition’ for the students of class Nursery.

The children actively participated in the competition and recited poems with proper actions and expressions.

Children chose a variety of topics like girl child, pencil, water, save tree, polybag, etc. The competition was adjudged by Richa Gupta and Anuradha Rance.

The first prize was bagged by Aradhya Gupta (Nur-B) and Ananya Sharma (Nur-B). Chetanya Gupta (Nur-A) and Dhwani Gupta (Nur-B) stood second while the third prize was shared by Kyra Sharma (Nur-C) and Aadhya Sharma (Nur-A). Consolation prizes were also received by Keyush Sharma (Nur-A) and Shaurya Luthra (Nur-C).

Principal DPS Jammu, Ruchi Chabra congratulated the winners and applauded the efforts of the participants. She stated that such competitions develop the speaking skills and uplift the confidence in children. Headmistress, Meenu Gupta also lauded them. Also present on the occasion was Preeti Abrol, Coordinator, Pre-Primary Wing.

President RCT, Ajatshatru Singh, Pro Vice Chairperson, Ritu Singh and Director, S.S Sodhi also extended their best wishes to the winners and their parents.