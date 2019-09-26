DPS Jammu organises Hindi poem recitation competition

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Delhi Public School (DPS), Jammu on Wednesday organised Hindi Poem Recitation Competition for the students of Class Prep.

In all, 41 students were selected from the five sections of Prep class for the final round of the competition.

The selection was based on the criteria of presentation and confidence.

The participants showed their confidence, expression and talent.

The children chose a variety of topics like nature, trees, flower, mother, unity in diversity, cleanliness, etc.

The competition was adjudged by Monika Sharma and Payal Tandon.

The first prize was bagged by Alina Gupta and Ridha Malik (Prep-C) while Atharv Singh (Prep-B) and Samanya Seth (Prep-C) stood second while the third prize was shared by Arush Mahajan (Prep-D) and Trisha Dogra (Prep-D). Consolation prizes were also given to Aayansh Gupta (Prep-C) and Rizwan (Prep-D).

Principal DPS Jammu, Ruchi Chabra congratulated the winners and stressed on the need of imparting quality and value oriented programmes to the students.

Headmistress, Meenu Gupta stated that such activities offers learning outside the classroom can be used to facilitate students’ confidence and overall development.

President RCT, Ajatshatru Singh, Pro Vice Chairperson, Ritu Singh and Director, S.S Sodhi also extended their best wishes to the winners.