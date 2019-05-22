DPS Jammu organises Hindi poem recitation competition

Share Share 0 Share

JAMMU: To instill love for the poetry and to develop recitation skills amongst the little ones, Delhi Public School (DPS), Jammu on Tuesday organised Hindi Poem Recitation Competition for the students of class I.

The children recited poems on the topics Beti Bachao Beti Padao, Meri Maa, Mera Bharat, Ped, etc. The competition was adjudged by Ritu Kapoor and Shelja Sharma.

The first prize was bagged by Ayaan Singh Jasrotia and Mohisha Gupta of class I-H. Siddhiksha (I-B) and Abhilasha (I-K) stood second while the third prize was shared by Mamliket and Anumodhan of class I-I. The consolation prizes were received by Amaya Vaid (I-G) and Lakshita Gupta (I-F).

The special prizes were also given to Paavika Manotra (I-D) and Ananya Nargotra (I-A).

Principal DPS Jammu, Ruchi Chabra congratulated the winners and applauded the exuberance and confidence of all the participants. She stated that such competitions develop the speaking skills and uplift the confidence in children.

Headmistress, Meenu Gupta also appreciated the efforts of all the students and motivated them to come forward in all the forthcoming competitions.

Academic Coordinator, Pre Primary Wing, Richa Sharma was also present on the occasion.

President RCT, Ajatshatru Singh, Pro Vice Chairperson, Ritu Singh and Director, S.S Sodhi also extended their best wishes to the children and their parents.