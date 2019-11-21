DPS Jammu organises English poem recitation competition

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Providing a platform to the students to showcase their talent and to enhance their self-confidence, Delhi Public School (DPS), Jammu on Thursday organised English Poem Recitation Competition for the students of class II.

The topic for the competition was ‘The World of Children’. The competition was adjudged by Saroj Bakshi.

The first prize was bagged by Farikha Rabani (II-D) and Vidhaan Mahajan (II-A) while Yashica Gupta (II-B) and Kadisha Sharma (II-C) stood second. The third prize was shared by Aarna Kohli (II-A) and Rudransh Rai (II-B). Consolation prizes were received by Jayaansh Radhotra (II-D) and Vinaya Gupta (2nd-I).

Principal DPS Jammu, Ruchi Chabra congratulated the winners and participants. She also appreciated the efforts of the teachers for preparing the students for this competition. Headmistress, Meenu Gupta also lauded them.

President RCT, Ajatshatru Singh, Pro Vice Chairperson, Ritu Singh and Director, S.S Sodhi extended their best wishes to the winners and participants.