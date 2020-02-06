DPS Jammu organises awareness programme on saving water

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Eco Club of Delhi Public School (DPS) Jammu on Wednesday organised an awareness programme on ‘Water Conservation’ in the school premises. The students of Class-V presented a skit emphasising upon the judicious usage of water in everyday life. The skit helped to aware the children on ‘How misuse of water leads to water scarcity?’. Students displayed placards related to water conservation to make the people aware about the likely consequences of water scarcity. All students also took a pledge of saving precious water resources around them.

Principal DPS Jammu, Ruchi Chabra addressed the gathering and acknowledged the initiative of the participants and urged the students to remain Water Saviours and ‘Jal Sevaks’ for life.

Headmistress, Meenu Gupta too cautioned the children about proper usage of water.

President RCT, Ajatshatru Singh, Pro Vice Chairperson, Ritu Singh and Director, S.S Sodhi also extended their best wishes to the students and staff on the occasion.