DPS Jammu excels in Rope Skipping Championship

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Students of Delhi Public School (DPS), Jammu brought laurels to the school and their parents by winning medals in U-10, U-12 and U-14 categories in Fifth J&K State Rope Skipping Championship organised by J&K State Rope Skipping Association at Baby Caterers, Jammu from November 2 to 3, 2018.

Gold medal winner were Ojas (VII-C), Arushi (VII-I), Prathma (V-K), Krishna (VII-C), Arshin (VII-H), Dhruv (VII-H), Jaskiran (VII-B), Shivin (IV-I), Aradhya (VII-H), Manvi (VII-D), Arushi (VII-I), Jaskiran (VII-B) and Ayushi (VII-C) while Krishna (VII-C), Abrup (IV-I), Arshin (VII-H), Raveena (VI-F), Mahika (IV-I), Jaskiran (VI-B), Ridhansh (V-E), Aradhya (VII-H), Divyansh (VI-G), Abrup (IV-I) and Mahika (IV-I) got silver medals and bronze medals WINNER were Krishna (VII-C), Divyansh (VI-G), Gursheen (IV-I), Aradhya (VII-H), Ayushi (VII-C), Pavit (V-E), Manan (VI-I) and Tejasmay (IV-I).

Principal DPS Jammu, Ruchi Chabra congratulated all the winners, their parents and coach, Suresh Kumar.

President RCT, Ajatshatru Singh, Pro Vice Chairperson, Ritu Singh and Director, S.S Sodhi extended their best wishes to the winners and their parents.