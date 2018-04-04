DPS Jammu excels in Gymnastic Championship

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Himani Gupta, a class VI-G students of Delhi Public School (DPS) Jammu, brought laurels and fame to the school by winning two gold, one bronze medals and a Certificate of Merit in Pro-Am Gymnastic League in collaboration with LNIPE Gwalior held from March 28 to 30, organised by Gymnastic Federation of India at Gwalior.

She also won one gold and two silver medals in 24th Junior and Sub-Junior Rhythmic Gymnastics National Championship organised by Gymnastic Federation of India at SAS Nagar (Mohali) from March 30 to 31, 2018.

In addition to this, two more students, Annan Kesar (V-I) and Sammanvi Sharma (VIII-E) of the school were also honoured by gold and silver medal respectively in the same event. Principal DPS Jammu, Ruchi Chabra congratulated all the winners for their proud achievement. Headmistress DPS Jammu, Meenu Gupta also appreciated all the winners.

President RCT, Ajatshatru Singh, Pro Vice Chairperson, Ritu Singh and Director, S.S Sodhi conveyed their best wishes to the winners and their parents.