DPS Jammu excels in district roll ball championship

JAMMU: Students of Delhi Public School (DPS), Jammu excelled in Inter District Roll Ball Championship organised by Jammu and Kashmir Roll Ball Association at MA Stadium, Jammu from November 2 to 4, 2019.

The medal winners were Aryaman Pandita, IX-B (bronze medal in U-17 category); Samarth Gupta, IX-F (Gold and Bronze medal in above-17 category); Shaurya Gupta, IX-B, (Bronze medal in U-17 category); Taransh Gupta, IX-F (Silver medal in U-17 category); Aditya Mahajan, IX-F (Gold medal in U-17 category); Aditya Kumar, VIII-H (Silver medal in U-14 category); Anandin Sharma, VIII-J (Bronze medal in U-14 category); Krishna Kohli, VII-K (Gold medal in U-14 category); Arihant Sharma, V-L (Silver medal in U-11 category); Anant Aadhar Badyal, IV-K (Bronze medal in U-11 category); Anshwardhan Jain, V-B (Gold medal in U-11 category).

Principal DPS Jammu, Ruchi Chabra congratulated the whole team and their coach, Arnav Mahajan for the achievement. Headmistress, Meenu Gupta also appreciated them.

President RCT, Ajatshatru Singh, Pro Vice Chairperson, Ritu Singh and Director, S.S Sodhi extended their best wishes to all.