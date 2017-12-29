DPS Jammu clinches 46 medals in rope skipping c’ship

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Students of Delhi Public School (DPS) Jammu brought laurels to the school by winning 46 medals including 14 gold, 15 silver and 17 bronze in Fifth State Rope Skipping Championship 2017-18 organised by Jammu and Kashmir Rope Skipping Association at Kotli Bhawan, Rehari Colony, here from December 27 to 28, 2017.

Principal DPS Jammu, Ruchi Chabra congratulated all the winners and lauded their Coach Suresh Kumar. Headmistress, Meenu Gupta also appreciated them.

President RCT, Ajatshatru Singh, Pro Vice Chairperson, Ritu Singh and Director, S.S Sodhi also conveyed their best wishes to the winners and their parents.

Winners Gold: Jaskiran (V-D), Shivanshi (V-F), Arshia (V-C), Sayida (V-F), Ayushi (VI-C), Ananya (VI-C), Raymon (VI-D), Maher (VI-D), Gurpreet (V-H), Raveena (V-I), Vidushi (IX-E), Aradhya (VI-H), Dhruv (VI-H) and Ojas (VI-C).

Silver: Pavit (IV-E), Shivin (IV-E), Bhavish (IV-E), Ridhansh (IV-E), Anvi (IV-E), Pratyaksha (IV-E), Mannat (V-C), Pragati (V-D), Arshin (VI-H), Jaskirat (V-D), Aradhya (VI-H), Nandan (VII-J), Ritvika Mishra (V-K), Mahee (VI-D) and Nandan Bali (VII-J).

Bronze: Rudhraksh (V-B), Manan (V-D), Kartik (V-H), Divyansh Manhas (V-I), Krishna (VI-C), Aryan (VI-D), Akhil (VI-E), Samarth (VI-D), Divyansh (V-I), Dhruv (VI-H), Aarshin (VI-H), Ujjwal (V-H), Raymon (VI-D), Anshima (IV-B), Kanishka (V-B), Manvi (VI-D) and Vansh (IV-C).