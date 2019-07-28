DPS Jammu celebrates 20th Kargil Vijay Diwas

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Delhi Public School (DPS), Jammu on Saturday organised a special assembly on the occasion of 20th Kargil Vijay Diwas themed ‘My India, My Pride’.

Anil Kapoor, Deputy Secretary, CBSE, Panchkula was the Chief Guest on the occasion. The programme commenced with a prayer followed by Sanskrit Choir, offering salutation to the light of lamp that brings auspiciousness, health and prosperity.

Children practiced Yog Asanas, followed by meditation session.

Sufiyan Chauhan of class IV amazed everyone with his exceptional Hindi poetry recitation, skills, expressing the need of saving trees and water, while an enthralling Nukkad Natak re-inforcing the critical environmental needs, was presented by the children of middle and senior wings.

Children of primary wing performed a patriotic dance on the occasion.

A prize distribution ceremony was held to felicitate the students who brought laurels to the school in different fields and events including Khelo India Competition, Badminton and Table-Tennis Tournaments, Skating, Chess and Dance Competitions.

The Chief Guest also launched a book of poetry published by Sahaj Sabharwal of class XII-B having collection of self-composed poems.

Earlier, Principal DPS Jammu, Ruchi Chabra delivered a welcome address and outlined the history and journey of success of the school. She felicitated Anil Kapoor with a token of love and gratitude.

Meenu Gupta, Headmistress, DPS Jammu expressed hope that DIPSITES will successfully carry responsibility of world citizens on their shoulders.

The vote of thanks was presented by Ravi Kumar Kotroo, Dy. Headmaster.

Chief Guest appreciated all performances and urged students and staff to observe two minutes silence in the memory of the martyrs of the Kargil War.

He further enlightened everyone on the importance of a ‘Guru’ especially in a student’s life.

President RCT, Ajatshatru Singh, Pro Vice Chairperson, Ritu Singh and Director, S.S Sodhi also paid tributes to Kargil Vijay Diwas heroes and appreciated the efforts of the school staff.