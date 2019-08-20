DPS Jammu boys excel in Inter-school U-19 basketball tournament

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Delhi Public School (DPS), Jammu team excels in Inter-School Basketball Tournament for boys U-19 organized by District Youth Services and Sports held at MA Stadium, Jammu from July 28 to 30, 2019.

In the semi-final match, DPS Jammu beat APS Domana by 21-11 and entered the finals. The final match was played between DPS Jammu and Birla Open Mind School where DPS Jammu bagged second place. The team comprised of Sidharth Sharma (XII-A), Vivhan Jaggi (XII-A), Keshav Dev Jamwal (XII-G), Anish Suri (XII-B), Aryaman Chopra (XII-E), Vaibhav Sharma (XII-A), Purav Uppal (X-H), Ayan Raina (X-H), Pratayaksh Sahni (XI-B), Rhythm Gupta (XI-E) and Gaurav Gupta (XII-A).

Principal DPS Jammu, Ruchi Chabra congratulated the team and their Coach, Shubham Bhardwaj.

President RCT, Ajatshatru Singh, Pro Vice Chairperson, Ritu Singh and Director, S.S Sodhi also extended their best wishes to the participants and their coach.