DPS Jammu alumni felicitated for NDA selection

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Pranav Sahni, Alumni of Delhi Public School (DPS) Jammu, batch 2017-18, brought laurels to the school and his parents by cracking NDA-I Exam-2018 in first attempt with his All India rank being 57.

In the felicitation ceremony held today, the Principal DPS Jammu, Ruchi Chabra presented Pranav with a memento of appreciation for being the youngest achiever in this exam.

President RCT, Ajatshatru Singh, Pro Vice Chairperson, Ritu Singh, Director, S.S Sodhi and staff members also congratulated Pranav and his proud parents for the glorious achievement. They also assured him for all necessary support for his future endeavours. Pranav had been a brilliant student excelling in both academics and co-curricular activities during his school years. He also served as Cultural Secretary and School Prefect in the Student Council and played for the school basketball team. Earlier, he had qualified JEE Advance Examination and got selected for IIT Varanasi. However, as serving the armed forces had been his childhood dream, Pranav gave preference to NDA more than anything. Pranav gives the credit of his success to his parents and all teachers of his school. He expressed his gratitude for the support extended to him by the DPS family throughout his days at DPS Jammu while his proud parents Jasbir Sahni and Parveen Kumar also thanked the school management, principal and staff for providing excellent knowledge base to their ward, helping him achieve success.