DPS gets International School Award 2018-21, recognition by British Council

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Delhi Public School (DPS) Jammu was awarded with International School Award, along with accreditation with the British Council, UK for three years-2018-21.

The awards were received by Meenu Gupta, Headmistress, DPS Jammu/ISA Coordinator along with Sangeeta Jain during a glittering award presentation ceremony at Chandigarh on Monday.

British Council had offered an accreditation framework for the school to record and evaluate its international work and to embed it into the curriculum, thus, raising students’ awareness of the world around them through a range of international projects.

The school was awarded accreditation for its extensively performed global projects, based on international cultural and language appreciation, environment conservation, scholastic exchange, social outreach programmes, international peace and harmony, etc. spread over the entire academic session 2017-18. The experience offered the students and staff opportunity to develop international learning environment through collaboration with global partners in education from Ghana, Qatar, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Australia, Canada, Japan and France.

The young learners benefitted immensely by developing their core skills and appreciation for cultural diversity. Collaboration helped teachers to grow professionally and share knowledge with an international audience. It was overall an amazing journey of exploration, evolution and a great sense of achievement for the school, bringing international dimension of learning for young students.

Ruchi Chabra Principal, DPS Jammu congratulated Meenu Gupta, ISA Coordinator and all staff members, especially the core ISA team for this achievement. She also extended good wishes to students and their parents for the new benchmark achieved. Meenu Gupta, Headmistress termed it as a noteworthy addition to the school’s remarkable growth.

President RCT, Ajatshatru Singh, Pro Vice Chairperson, Ritu Singh and Director, S.S Sodhi also congratulated the principal and ISA team for this achievement which brought laurels to the school.