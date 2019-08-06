DPP flays BJP for not giving statehood to Jammu

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Duggar Pradesh Party (DPP) expressed resentment against BJP Government for not giving full-fledge Statehood to Jammu region. Describing the decision as the biggest betrayal with Jammu people, DPP President, Uday Chand alleged that the decision will increase miseries of Jammu people. “All the three regions of State are totally different in respect of culture, geography, languages and have different political aspirations. J&K requires bifurcation into three parts, not two,” Uday Chand said in a statement issued here on Monday. “People of Jammu will continue their struggle for statehood and state-subject provisions as it is important for protection of culture, demography and various other guarantees for poor people, as provided in some other States of the country like Himachal Pradesh and North Eastern region,” he said.

Duggar Pradesh Party welcomed the decision for granting a Union Territory status to Ladakh region, thereby fulfilling their long pending demand. This decision will relieve people of Ladakh region from Kashmiri political hegemony, he added.

The meeting was attended by Mohan Singh, Secretary General; Varsha Kapoor, General Secretary; Ram Singh Salathia and Kulveer Charak, Secretaries; Om Prakash Sharma, Ashok Singh Jasrotia, Ch Jamal Khan and Mangal Dass (District President, Jammu Rural).