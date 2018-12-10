Dozens of youth join BJP

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: BJP held a joining programme under the leadership of former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta, BJP State General Secretaries Yudhvir Sethi and Dr. Narinder Singh at BJP Headquarters, Trikuta Nagar.

Kavinder Gupta, while addressing, welcomed new entrants and wished them all good luck for their decision to join the party. He said that the pro-masses stand taken by the people’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has won the hearts of billions throughout the globe. He said that the strong and decisive policies of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government at the Centre have succeeded in winning the hearts of the people adding that more people will join the party in coming days and the BJP will sweep every election to follow owing to its dedicated worker base. He said that the BJP has tried to fulfil every need of the public of the State in the period, it served as the part of alliance government in the State.

Yudhvir Sethi, while welcoming the entrants into party fold, said that the people have acknowledged the good governance by the present dispensation. He said that the government has touched the lives of millions through public centric schemes which is evident by the love and affection shown by the general masses in every election, particularly referring to the recent performance of BJP in Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) elections.

Prominent social activists Rajesh Gupta and Pawan Kumar who also contested ULB elections along with their supporters joined BJP on the occasion.

Baldev Singh Billawaria, Surinder Choudhary, Anil Masoom, Atul Bakshi and others were also present on the occasion.