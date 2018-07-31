Dozens join BJP in Jammu West Assembly segment

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Inspired by the pro-people and pro-development programmes and policies of the BJP and their local MLA, a large number of prominent people from Jammu West Assembly segment including youth and women joined BJP at a programme held at Talab Tillo. They were welcomed into the party fold by former Minister and MLA Sat Sharma and other leaders.

Sat Sharma, on this occasion, said that BJP wave is witnessed in the length and breadth of the country and the State of J&K too is not untouched by it. With each passing day more and more people are joining BJP in every part of State as they have rganize that their interests, the interests of the state and that of nation can only be safeguarded by BJP, he said. The programmes and policies of Narendra Modi government at the Centre have made it clear that BJP is the party of masses, he added.

The former minister said that the people in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh want to defeat the pro-Pak and anti-national forces and after watching the progress of development yielded in every sphere of country, it has motivated a lot to people to serve their country and hence they are coming into the BJP fold. The programme was held in Booth 79 of Ward 32 and was organised by Lovekesh Gondi.

Among those who joined the party fold were Sandeep Gupta, Varinder Gupta, Vikas Magotra, Kunal, Preeti Gondi, Saroj Verma, Raju Verma, Shama Sharma, Krishna Aggarwal, Tilak Raj, Radhika Gupta, Rajan Verma, Bimla Anand, Shubham Gupta, Ravi Mehra and Tanvi Verma.