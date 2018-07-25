Dozens dead in IS attacks on southern Syria: monitor

Beirut: At least 32 people including several civilians have died in a string of Islamic State group suicide attacks against a regime-held area of southern Syria, a war monitor said today.
“Three bombers with explosive belts targeted Sweida city alone, while the other blasts hit villages to the north and east,” said Syrian Observatory for Human Rights chief Rami Abdel Rahman.
He said the jihadists then followed up with further attacks in the province.(PTI)
