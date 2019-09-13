Dowry harassment case reported

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: A dowry harassment case has been reported in Domana Police Station on Thursday. As per the details, Rukhsar Aslam, wife of Riaz Khan, resident of Uppar Thattar lodged a complaint with Domana Police that her husband has assaulted her for dowry and thrown her out of the house. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
