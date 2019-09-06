Dowry harassment case reported

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: A dowry harassment case has been reported in Janipur Police Station on Thursday. As per the details, Rukhsar Choudhary, resident of Janipur lodged complaint with police that her husband Javed Mir is harassing her for dowry and had thrashed her on several occasions. Police has registered a case for investigation.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
John Abraham’s ‘Pagalpanti’ vacates Nov 8 release date, makes way for solo debut of ‘Marjaavaan’
Karan Johar casts newcomer Lakshya in ‘Dostana 2’
Poor, middle-class should avail benefit of Ayushman Bharat: Dr Sushil
Sajid Nadiadwala clarifies Salman’s “Kick 2” is not releasing on Eid next year
Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi reunite with ‘Luka Chuppi’ director for ‘Mimi’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper